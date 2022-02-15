Capital International Sarl Cuts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Capital International Sarl decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average is $125.23. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

