Capital International Sarl Has $1.41 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital International Sarl cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

SHW opened at $270.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $317.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

