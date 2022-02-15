Capital International Sarl Sells 1,512 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl owned 0.09% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after purchasing an additional 190,374 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,136,000 after acquiring an additional 455,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

