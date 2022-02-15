Capital International Sarl Sells 8,159 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

