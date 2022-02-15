Capital International Sarl Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPNG stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
About Coupang
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
