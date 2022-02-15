Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728,429 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $763,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $155.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

