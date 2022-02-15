Capital Research Global Investors Has $605.45 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $605,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,175,000 after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,489,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,115,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

