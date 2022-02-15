Capital Research Global Investors Increases Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 12.05% of StoneCo worth $1,291,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 709.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 514,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 450,613 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in StoneCo by 446.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 166,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in StoneCo by 1,189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 850,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 784,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,706,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 645,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

