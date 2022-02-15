Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 98,034 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.58% of DexCom worth $836,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $15,771,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DXCM opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

