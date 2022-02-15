Capital Research Global Investors Sells 9,007,664 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,734,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,007,664 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 3.17% of Diamondback Energy worth $542,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

