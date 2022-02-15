Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.47% of Eastman Chemical worth $1,011,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.