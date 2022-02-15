Capital World Investors Buys 601,110 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,110 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.42% of The Carlyle Group worth $913,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

CG stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,204,973 shares of company stock worth $122,060,334 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

