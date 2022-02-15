Capital World Investors Sells 2,790 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,710,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 11.30% of Iron Mountain worth $1,421,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 171,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

