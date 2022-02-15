Capula Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Capula Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allstate by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,608,000 after acquiring an additional 395,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,468,000 after purchasing an additional 351,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

