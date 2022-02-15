Capula Management Ltd Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 737.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after buying an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FTCH opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.