Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hershey by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,513,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after buying an additional 370,564 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE:HSY opened at $203.35 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $207.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

