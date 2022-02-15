Cardano Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $37.01 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002488 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00200779 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00025324 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.98 or 0.00438399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00061687 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,105,094,650 coins and its circulating supply is 33,613,447,701 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

