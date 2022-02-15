Castellan Group Has $1.40 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Castellan Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.00 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

