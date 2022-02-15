Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE CHAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 19,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Catcha Investment has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.25.
Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Catcha Investment
Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catcha Investment (CHAA)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Catcha Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catcha Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.