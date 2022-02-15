Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Catcha Investment Corp (NYSE:CHAA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CHAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 19,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Catcha Investment has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAA. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catcha Investment by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,712,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 851,667 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Catcha Investment by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,271,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 539,874 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Catcha Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Catcha Investment by 1,512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 196,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Catcha Investment

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

