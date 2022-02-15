Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $40,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,021. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.98 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

