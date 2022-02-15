Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

CBOE stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

