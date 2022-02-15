Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,800 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the January 15th total of 386,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 534,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 642,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Celestica has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

