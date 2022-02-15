Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLRB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.08.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,711 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.