Celtic (LON:CCP) Given New GBX 156 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.94) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CCP stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.98. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.

Get Celtic alerts:

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.