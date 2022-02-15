Celtic (LON:CCP) Given New GBX 156 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (LON:CCP) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.94) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
CCP stock opened at GBX 105 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.98. Celtic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 135 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £99.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.
About Celtic
See Also
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.