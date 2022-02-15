Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.55.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$19.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.52 and a 52-week high of C$20.56. The company has a market cap of C$39.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,600,842.97. Insiders bought a total of 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 in the last 90 days.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.