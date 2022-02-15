Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,860,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266,570 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,242,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after purchasing an additional 711,503 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $61.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.