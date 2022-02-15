Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.76 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in NRG Energy by 40.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Separately, UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

