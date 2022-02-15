Centiva Capital LP Trims Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 244,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE ACI opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.