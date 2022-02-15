Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 340,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

