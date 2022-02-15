Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 5,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

