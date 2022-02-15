Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

