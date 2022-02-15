Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56.

