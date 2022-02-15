Certified Advisory Corp Has $334,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,106,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,126 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,501 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 121,990 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

