Certified Advisory Corp Has $607,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.17. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
