Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.45. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $138.08.

