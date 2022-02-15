Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,297 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 158.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83.

