Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,384 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after buying an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,691,000 after purchasing an additional 674,724 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,891 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 960,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 129,699 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 930,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,303 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

