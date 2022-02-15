CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

CEU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

CEU stock opened at C$2.51 on Tuesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

