Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Martin Andersson Purchases 249,119 Shares

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson acquired 249,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £44,841.42 ($60,678.51).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Martin Andersson acquired 60,267 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £11,450.73 ($15,494.90).

On Wednesday, January 26th, Martin Andersson bought 162,615 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £30,896.85 ($41,809.00).

On Monday, January 24th, Martin Andersson bought 9,855 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £1,872.45 ($2,533.76).

On Friday, December 24th, Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,301.76).

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,301.76).

CGH stock opened at GBX 17.93 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £123.62 million and a P/E ratio of -20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 17.10 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 31.48 ($0.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 20.86.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

