Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Trading Down 5.6%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 33,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.

