Charter Trust Co. Sells 304 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

