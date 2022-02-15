Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 10.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.