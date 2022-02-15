Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.
Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87.
In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
