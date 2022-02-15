Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemours news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

