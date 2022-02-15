Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $215.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

