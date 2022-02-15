Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) versus First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Head to Head Survey

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

This table compares Chemung Financial and First Financial Northwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.32 $26.42 million $5.64 8.18 First Financial Northwest $57.66 million 2.74 $12.25 million $1.29 13.09

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chemung Financial and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Chemung Financial and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemung Financial 28.45% 13.10% 1.09% First Financial Northwest 21.24% 7.63% 0.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.