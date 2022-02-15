Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 27.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CHKR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 173,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,726. The company has a market cap of $45.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 65.13%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust engages in the ownership of royalty interests. It owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas properties located in Washita County. The company was founded on June 29, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

