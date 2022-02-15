Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 11,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,036. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.