Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 24.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.