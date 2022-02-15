Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Increased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of CI opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

