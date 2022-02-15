Citigroup Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

